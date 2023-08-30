PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of PDF Solutions worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

