Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Merchants Bank pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.44 $17.88 million ($1.03) -10.32 China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.50 $20.51 billion $3.97 5.08

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and China Merchants Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.81% 32.12% 13.63% China Merchants Bank 30.46% 15.22% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats China Merchants Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

