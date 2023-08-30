Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

