Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Permian Resources traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 4282663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 2,759,146 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,401,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

