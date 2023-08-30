Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Photronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

