PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading Up 2.8%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 5,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

PICC Property and Casualty Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

PICC Property and Casualty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $1.4811 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from PICC Property and Casualty’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. PICC Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

