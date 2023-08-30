Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $184.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piedmont Lithium traded as low as $42.08 and last traded at $42.38. 138,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 415,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

