Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $184.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piedmont Lithium traded as low as $42.08 and last traded at $42.38. 138,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 415,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Lithium
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
