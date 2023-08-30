Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Up 14.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

