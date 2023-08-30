Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Power Assets Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Power Assets stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

