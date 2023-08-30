Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Primoris Services worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $2,093,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

