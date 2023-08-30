Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

