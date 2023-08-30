PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.6317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

