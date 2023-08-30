Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Issued By Bloom Burton

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.49. BioSyent has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$8.30.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.