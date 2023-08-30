Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sohu.com Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sohu.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Sohu.com’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sohu.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $152.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.69 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOHU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of SOHU opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

