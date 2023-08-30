Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for 3D Systems Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Stock Performance

DDD stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 139,036 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.