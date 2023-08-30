Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.79 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.