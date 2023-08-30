Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexTech AR Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

