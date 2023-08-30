Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut by Zacks Research

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $69.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $440,888.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.