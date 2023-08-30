Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Embraer in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

