Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered by Analyst

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPLA opened at $233.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

