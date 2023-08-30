Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.
Onto Innovation Trading Up 13.6 %
NYSE ONTO opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.39.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation
In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onto Innovation
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.