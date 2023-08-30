Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Lowered by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.40 million.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

