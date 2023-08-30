Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

