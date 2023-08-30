Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Decreased by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morningstar lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$122.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$171.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

