Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

