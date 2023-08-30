Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Questor Technology Trading Up 9.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

