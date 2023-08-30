Quhuo (QH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st.

Quhuo Trading Up 6.3 %

Quhuo stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

