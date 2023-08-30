Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Down 0.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 5,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Rafael Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,813.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

Rafael Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rafael by 927.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

