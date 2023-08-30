Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Down 0.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 5,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Rafael Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,813.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.
Institutional Trading of Rafael
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
