Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rambus were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

RMBS stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

