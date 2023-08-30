Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 174,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 422,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,680,000.

RLAY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

