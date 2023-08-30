Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

