Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agenus Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 756.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,887 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,406,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

