Reviewing Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlesex Water and Severn Trent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water $162.43 million 8.40 $42.43 million $2.08 36.95 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 36.50

Analyst Recommendations

Middlesex Water has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Severn Trent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlesex Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Middlesex Water and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Middlesex Water presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Middlesex Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Profitability

This table compares Middlesex Water and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water 22.23% 9.23% 3.41% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlesex Water pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Middlesex Water has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Summary

Middlesex Water beats Severn Trent on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

