Reviewing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultralife and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $131.84 million 1.14 -$120,000.00 $0.17 54.89 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.34 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ultralife and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 1.76% 3.92% 2.69% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. Ultralife Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

