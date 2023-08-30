ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.28. 11,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 16,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

