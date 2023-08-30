RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

RTG Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

