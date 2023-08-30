Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$40.25 and last traded at C$40.17, with a volume of 31930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.93.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.95.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

