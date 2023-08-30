Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 130.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

