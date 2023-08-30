Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of REX American Resources worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

REX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

