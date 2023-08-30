Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of RADCOM worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.84. RADCOM Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.