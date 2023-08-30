Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $70.97.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

