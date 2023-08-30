Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.74% of Orion Group worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 266,381 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Orion Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Orion Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 329,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 57,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORN. TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ORN opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

