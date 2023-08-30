Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

