Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,181 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,132,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after buying an additional 510,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

