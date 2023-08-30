Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,628 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

CPSI opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 million, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $84.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

