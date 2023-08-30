Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,873 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of U.S. Silica worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

