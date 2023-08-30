Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Talos Energy worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TALO opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

