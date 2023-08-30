Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $211.72, but opened at $206.75. Salesforce shares last traded at $208.74, with a volume of 909,876 shares.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock valued at $262,196,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

The company has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

