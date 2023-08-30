Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $190.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.79.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $1,772,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

