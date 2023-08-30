Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 215,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

